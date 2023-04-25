4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 2.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 219,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 375,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $700.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

