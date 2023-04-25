45,407 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,407 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

