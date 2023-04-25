4,383 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 561,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

