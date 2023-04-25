41,550 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

