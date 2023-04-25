41,425 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. QVR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,089,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,980,309. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

