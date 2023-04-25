342,539 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 342,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,260,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 284,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,807. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

