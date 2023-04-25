30429 (TNT.TO) (TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 15th

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance
30429 has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.
Featured Articles
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.