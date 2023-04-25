300,000 Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

