21,420 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

