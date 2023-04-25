20,769 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 0.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

AXON traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.80. 202,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,114,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at $494,114,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,005 shares of company stock valued at $59,218,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.