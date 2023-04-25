1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,928 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,928 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

IMTM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 29,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $966.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

