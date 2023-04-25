1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,363,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,716. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.251 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

