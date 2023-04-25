1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,962 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,022 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

