1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,306,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GOVT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 4,093,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

