1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.75. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,657. The stock has a market cap of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

