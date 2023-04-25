1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,981,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,879,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,849,000 after buying an additional 117,996 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,544,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

