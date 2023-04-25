1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 309,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,211. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

