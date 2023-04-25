1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,069 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

