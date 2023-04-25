1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 96,997 VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,235,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000.

Shares of SMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 40,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

