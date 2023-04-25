1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,017 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 3,122,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

