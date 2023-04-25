1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,120 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $45,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,697. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

