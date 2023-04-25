1,795 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

NYSE:WSM opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

