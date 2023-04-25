165,986 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 165,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $73.68.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

