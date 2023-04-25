1,475 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,337 shares of company stock valued at $78,775,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

MRNA stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

