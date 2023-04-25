11,323 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

META stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.32. 4,533,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,363,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $542.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.