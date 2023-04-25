1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 101,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 559,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $609.49 million, a P/E ratio of 196.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.88 million for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 583,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 31.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 243,298 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

