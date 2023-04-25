0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Cap of $211.13 Million

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $211.13 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00340838 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.