Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity
In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Zillow Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $48.48.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
