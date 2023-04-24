Ycg LLC Sells 30,032 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ycg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,032 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.6% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. 465,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

