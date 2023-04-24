Ycg LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ycg LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

