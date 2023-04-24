Ycg LLC Has $36.79 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 3.9% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $196.55. The stock had a trading volume of 158,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $214.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.