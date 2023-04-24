Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.79

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 6130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

