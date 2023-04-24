Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.39. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.99.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.