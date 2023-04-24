Wrapped Everscale Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $116.45 million and $37,304.93 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,980,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,140,954 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,942,957 with 1,791,103,607 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06530299 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,267.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

