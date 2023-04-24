Wrapped BNB Price Hits $331.78 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $826.77 million and approximately $164.35 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $331.78 or 0.01210883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,491,906 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

