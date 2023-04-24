WOO Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $57.23 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $408.39 million and $57.23 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,410,505 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

