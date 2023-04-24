Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.66. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -16.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

