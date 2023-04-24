Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,980,000.

VWO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,366. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

