WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.49

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 13405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $594.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

