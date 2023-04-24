Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.02 billion.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,224. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.67. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.80.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

