Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $65.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.96.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.