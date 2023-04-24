Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) versus FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Financial Survey

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 19.56% 10.42% 1.09% Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $596.09 million 2.35 $124.56 million $2.68 11.16 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.59 $7.99 million $2.99 8.36

Analyst Ratings

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FB Financial and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $38.86, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats Westbury Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

