West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,578,000 after acquiring an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,273,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 578,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,983,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,095,000 after purchasing an additional 173,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F.N.B. Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 1,584,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

