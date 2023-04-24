Wells Financial Advisors INC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,196 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

