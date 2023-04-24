Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $648,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 624,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,472. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

