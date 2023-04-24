Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $280,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

