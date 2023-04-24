Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,477 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 58,066 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 633,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,506. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

