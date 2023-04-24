Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lessened by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $103,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. 9,529,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,332,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

