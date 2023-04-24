Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $105.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $96.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $152.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

