Wells Fargo & Company Cuts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.